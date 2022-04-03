Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) were up 11.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 7,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 3,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of -0.49.
About Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)
