Khozema Shipchandler Sells 1,604 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $169.50 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.65.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,333,000 after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

