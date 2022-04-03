Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.19) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($44.80) to GBX 3,300 ($43.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,167.20 ($41.49).

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,558 ($33.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,337.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,664.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 79.20. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,950 ($25.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,366 ($44.09).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($32.62) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($32,617.24).

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

