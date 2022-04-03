Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.42

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.42 and traded as high as $14.63. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 2,811 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEQU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates in two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.