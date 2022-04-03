Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.08 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $13.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,944,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $38.24. 2,568,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,088. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.