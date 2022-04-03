Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,164 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

