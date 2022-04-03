Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

