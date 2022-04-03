Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,990 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tapestry by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,331,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

