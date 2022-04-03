Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after buying an additional 67,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,579,000 after purchasing an additional 310,252 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.42.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

