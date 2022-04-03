Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 871.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 240,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 702.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 335.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 9.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $6.61 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Tile Shop ( OTCMKTS:TTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Tile Shop Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

