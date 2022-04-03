Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 713 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after acquiring an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $5,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.75. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Penske Automotive Group Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.