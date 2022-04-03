Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 197 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $417,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $403,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,439 shares of company stock worth $4,237,337. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

NYSE SIG opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.91%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

