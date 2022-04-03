Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Kesko Oyj stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. Kesko Oyj has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

