Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of KEN traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. Kenon has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

Get Kenon alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kenon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Kenon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kenon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.