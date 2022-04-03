Kendall Capital Management Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

