Kemacoin Price Down 14.2% This Week (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $15,889.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016925 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001167 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.