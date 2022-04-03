Katharine A. Keenan Sells 992 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $34.04.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.