Katharine A. Keenan Sells 992 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.