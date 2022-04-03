Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.06. 3,344,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,110. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 49,363 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after buying an additional 127,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

