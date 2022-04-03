Karura (KAR) Price Hits $1.85 on Exchanges

Karura (KAR) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Karura has a total market capitalization of $52.98 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Karura has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003974 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00049828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.68 or 0.07491884 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,557.44 or 0.99752581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

