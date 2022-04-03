Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALA stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $85.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.