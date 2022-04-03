Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KALU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -265.52%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $61,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,213 shares of company stock valued at $314,169 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 83.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 258,311 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.