Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.30. 19,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kadant has a one year low of $163.17 and a one year high of $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.90.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,147 shares of company stock worth $636,133. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.