Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 13,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 127,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.
About Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juva Life (JUVAF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.