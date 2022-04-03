Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 13,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 127,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

About Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)

Juva Life Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes wellness and pharmaceutical products in the cannabis consumer segment, and non-cannabinoid based medical industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

