Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $40.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

