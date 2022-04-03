JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70 on June 1st

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 372 ($4.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £309.51 million and a P/E ratio of 124.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 404.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 477.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 295.50 ($3.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 731 ($9.58).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

