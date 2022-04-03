JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70 on June 1st

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 372 ($4.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £309.51 million and a P/E ratio of 124.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 404.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 477.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 295.50 ($3.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 731 ($9.58).
