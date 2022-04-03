JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.31. 15,721,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

