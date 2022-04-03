JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $219.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $278.00 to $219.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.44.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $183.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.77 and a 200-day moving average of $238.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

