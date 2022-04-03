JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $87.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

