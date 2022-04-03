JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JELD. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of JELD opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,461,024 shares of company stock valued at $33,071,349 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

