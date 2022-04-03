JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $87.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNST. Cowen lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of MNST opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

