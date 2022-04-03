JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Price Target to €56.00

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PHPPY opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. Signify has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $35.70.

Signify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

