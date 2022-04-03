JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target to €15.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.00 ($16.48) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.41) target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.12.

NYSE:DB opened at $13.10 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,036,000 after buying an additional 1,747,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,956,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,452,000 after buying an additional 230,264 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,014,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,184,000 after buying an additional 497,419 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

