JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Up to $36.73

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.73, but opened at $39.24. JOYY shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 794 shares trading hands.

YY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,749,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in JOYY by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

