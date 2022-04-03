John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 3,322 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $163,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $609,623.89.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,289,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,848,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in AAR by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AAR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,071,000 after acquiring an additional 250,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AAR by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 69,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

