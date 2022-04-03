John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 68,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHI opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

