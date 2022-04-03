JMP Securities Boosts Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $16.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of ACRE opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after purchasing an additional 435,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 269,735 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 697.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 157,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

