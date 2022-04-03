JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

JKS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.90. 950,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,032. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.31 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 128,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.