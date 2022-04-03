JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Update

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 45.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 23,581 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $5,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JKS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $50.90 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 221.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

