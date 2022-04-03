Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Five Below, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.72.

Shares of FIVE opened at $162.68 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.33.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Five Below by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

