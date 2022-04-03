Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVAH. Stephens lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $631.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,591 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 391,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

