Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

HSNGY opened at $19.38 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

