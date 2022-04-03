Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NIPOF opened at $457.38 on Friday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 52-week low of $457.38 and a 52-week high of $607.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.63.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

