Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

ES stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

