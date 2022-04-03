Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 96,709 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,709 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $108.37 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $111.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.