Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 13,270 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,695 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

