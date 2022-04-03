Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.72% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,960,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 451,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 137,397 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 527.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 198,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 705.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 288,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 252,345 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20.

