Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.41 Million Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after buying an additional 228,950 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 70,766 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 48.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,741,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Magna International stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.59. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

