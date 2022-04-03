Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,325,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $106.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.79.

