Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,148 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.