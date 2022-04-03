James A. Briggs Buys 5,000 Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Stock

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) CFO James A. Briggs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LFT opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

