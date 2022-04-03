James A. Briggs Buys 5,000 Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Stock

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) CFO James A. Briggs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
LFT opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.27.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lument Finance Trust (LFT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.